Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,757 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 327,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,042. The company has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

