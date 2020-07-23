Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $831,000. Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 116,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,175.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.53. 206,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,731. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47.

