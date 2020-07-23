Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $709,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $584,662,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after buying an additional 909,401 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,079,000 after buying an additional 640,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $675.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,620. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $684.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.72. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,181,874. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

