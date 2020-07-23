Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $23,034,370. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $7.49 on Thursday, reaching $319.23. 146,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $330.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.71.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

