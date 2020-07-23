Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 19.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 28.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in National Grid by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in National Grid by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. HSBC cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.0126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.03%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.