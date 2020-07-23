Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.90. 78,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.