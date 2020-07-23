Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,873 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

LNG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.68. 38,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,383. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $68.16.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

