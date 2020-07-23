Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern makes up approximately 1.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of NorthWestern worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

NorthWestern stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.00. 6,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

