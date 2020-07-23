Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,101,000 after purchasing an additional 149,841 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,109 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,251,000 after acquiring an additional 724,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,654,000 after purchasing an additional 147,175 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

HR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.99. 26,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,351. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.