Liberty One Investment Management LLC Invests $682,000 in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.04. 462,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,770. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,737.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,746 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.