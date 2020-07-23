Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 645 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,261 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.21. 191,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,282,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

