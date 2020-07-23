Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Ingredion by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,675,000 after purchasing an additional 629,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,459,000 after buying an additional 99,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $68,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 3.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 511,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda acquired 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.78. 6,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,573. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

