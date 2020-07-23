Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Boston Beer by 14.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 681.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE:SAM traded up $11.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $675.89. 9,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,108. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $666.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.48.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Boston Beer from $481.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.36.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total transaction of $5,152,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.14, for a total value of $8,662,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,701 shares of company stock worth $47,472,912 over the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.