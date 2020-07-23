Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 14,312 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of RUN traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. 162,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $28,643.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $151,888.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,785,263 shares in the company, valued at $26,118,397.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,738 shares of company stock valued at $17,694,747 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

