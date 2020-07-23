Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,390,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after acquiring an additional 90,682 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,552,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 240,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,757,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares during the period.

VDC traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $158.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,489. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $120.70 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.58.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

