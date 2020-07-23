Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 3.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.26. The company had a trading volume of 38,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,341. The company has a market capitalization of $156.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.40. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $8,686,005.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,892,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 567,899 shares of company stock valued at $93,465,058. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.