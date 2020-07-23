Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 2,999 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $794,509,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after buying an additional 2,102,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,090,000 after buying an additional 1,709,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after buying an additional 1,572,772 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,595,000 after buying an additional 1,520,751 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.47. The stock had a trading volume of 203,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.