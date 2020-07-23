Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 416 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $829,740,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,544 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

CL traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 172,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,798. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

