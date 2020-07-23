Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 342.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,924. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.08. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 197.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1855.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $900,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

