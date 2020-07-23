Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 619 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 68.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 336,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after buying an additional 137,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $85.52. 93,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average is $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

