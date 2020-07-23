Liberty One Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 316,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,462,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $3,148,104.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,596 shares of company stock worth $10,503,313. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.47.

Shares of SEDG traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $178.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

