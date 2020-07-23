Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter.

XTL stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $73.67. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,371. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.