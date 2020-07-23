Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 184,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $71.14. 207,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

