Lincoln Capital Corp Buys 1,982 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 110,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.71. 3,226,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,768. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.