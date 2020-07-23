Lincoln Capital Corp Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 834,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 95,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 498,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,766 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,808,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter.

BSCQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,174. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

