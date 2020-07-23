Lincoln Capital Corp Buys Shares of 18,880 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,306,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after acquiring an additional 376,426 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 701,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 78,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares in the company, valued at $23,778,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,488,199.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $238,359. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.93. 111,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,667. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.17 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

