Lincoln Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 469.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUBI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 7,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,777. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $343.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

