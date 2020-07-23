Lincoln Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,725 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 3.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.59. 20,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,633. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.