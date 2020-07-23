Lincoln Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 3.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 186,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,039. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

