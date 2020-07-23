Lincoln Capital Corp Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,483 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 565.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.90. 247,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,154. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

