Lincoln Capital Corp Has $217,000 Stock Position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $12.08. 12,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%. Analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $74,413.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

