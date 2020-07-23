Lincoln Capital Corp Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,823 shares of company stock worth $38,152,284. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

UNH stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.47. 94,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $291.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.