Lincoln Capital Corp Has $482,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,021,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,140,743 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.