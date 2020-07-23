Lincoln Capital Corp Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 6.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 309.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,108. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $61.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50.

