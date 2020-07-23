Lincoln Capital Corp Invests $2.55 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. NVR accounts for 2.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in NVR by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,629,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVR traded down $9.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,723.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,293.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,322.24. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.82.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,650.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

