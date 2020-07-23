Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 4,188 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 36.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,687,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 351,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after acquiring an additional 289,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after acquiring an additional 284,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,721,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.86. The company had a trading volume of 145,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $279.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total transaction of $1,332,976.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

