Lincoln Capital Corp Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 176,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.