LiquidApps Hits Market Capitalization of $10.55 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and $88,722.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002317 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000178 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002075 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,038,301,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,596,637 tokens. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

