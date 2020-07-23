Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.28. The stock had a trading volume of 548,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,824,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.