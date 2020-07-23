Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 902 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.33. 215,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,682,142. The company has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

