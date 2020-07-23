Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 133,315 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 220.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 158,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,701,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after acquiring an additional 317,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 627,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,485,622. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

