Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $496,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,305,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,908,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,733,000 after buying an additional 2,439,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after buying an additional 448,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 75,928 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $68.58. 2,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.