Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VEA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.78. 317,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,152,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

