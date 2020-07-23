Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 2,262 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 93,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 224,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 46,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 89,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

