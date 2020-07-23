Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 2,821 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 475,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,358,521. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

