Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Shares of LOGI opened at $72.55 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $596,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $2,927,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,133 shares in the company, valued at $35,471,681.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,469 shares of company stock worth $20,202,985. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.56.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.