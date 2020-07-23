Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 578,986 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Luby’s worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 1,093.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 87,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.75. Luby’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $68.56 million during the quarter.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

