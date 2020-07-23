Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $21.23, 63,662 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 963,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.
In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.
About Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
