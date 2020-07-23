Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $21.23, 63,662 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 963,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

