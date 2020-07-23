Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,999 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,837,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after acquiring an additional 936,838 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 725,837 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.07. 27,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,629. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.84.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

