Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.47-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47.

Shares of MAIN opened at $31.18 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAIN. National Securities cut shares of Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

